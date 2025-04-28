A fatal road accident occurred late last night, April 27 near the National Highway flyover in Lokhra, Guwahati, claiming one life and leaving another individual seriously injured.



According to reports, the incident unfolded when a moving truck collided with a stationary truck parked by the roadside for repairs.





The parked vehicle was undergoing wheel repairs at the time, with the handyman working on it. The force of the collision was so intense that the handyman was trapped beneath the wheels of the moving truck, resulting in his immediate death.



The driver of the colliding truck suffered severe injuries and was trapped inside his vehicle for an extended period before being rescued. Authorities are currently working to identify both the deceased handyman and the injured driver, as their personal details are still unconfirmed.