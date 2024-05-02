A bus accident in Dima Hasao resulted in the loss of one life and left several passengers critically injured. The incident involved a Tripura-bound night bus that veered off the highway after losing control.

The bus, bearing the registration number AS 01 MC 0243, was en route from Tripura to Guwahati when the unfortunate incident occurred.

The deceased passenger has been identified as Devraj Devvarman. At least 30 passengers sustained injuries in the accident, with six of them in critical condition.

The critically injured passengers were swiftly transported to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for urgent medical care. Additionally, some of the injured individuals were further transferred to Harangajao for specialized treatment.

The night bus, traveling from Guwahati to Tripura, reached Ditokcherra in Haflong late at night. It lost control on the Behal road and fell onto the road, prompting locals to come to the rescue of the passengers.

Devraj Debbarma lost his life in the accident. His home is reportedly in the Dhalai district of Tripura. The bus was carrying students for exams of Tripura Cooperative Bank were also present in the bus

Efforts are underway to provide necessary medical care to the injured passengers.