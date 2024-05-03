A horrific accident unfolded in front of the Dispur police station today as a speeding dumper collided with a scooty, resulting in the tragic death of one individual. The incident, which occurred in the Theta area, has sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting the dangers posed by reckless driving on city roads.

The victim, whose identity is yet to be confirmed, was fatally struck by the speeding dumper, bearing the license plate number AS01B07996. Eyewitnesses recount the harrowing scene as the dumper careened out of control, leaving devastation in its wake.

Following the collision, the driver of the dumper fled the scene, leaving behind a trail of chaos and confusion. However, swift action by local residents in the Ganeshguri area led to the apprehension of both the driver and the dumper, identified as Jeevan Rabha and bearing the license plate number AS01BC0834, respectively.

Dispur police wasted no time in taking the driver, Jeevan Rabha, into custody for questioning regarding his involvement in the fatal accident. The arrest comes as a glimmer of hope for justice in the face of tragedy, as authorities work tirelessly to piece together the events leading up to the collision.

As investigations continue, the community mourns the loss of the victim and grapples with the implications of yet another dumper-related accident in the city. Calls for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations and improved road safety measures echo throughout Guwahati, as residents demand accountability and measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.