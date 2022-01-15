MARGHERITA: A father of three daughters is being held for the rape of a minor in Margherita of Assam, triggering tensions in the local community.

According to sources, the accused, Ajgar Talukdar, on Friday evening took the victim in his car and raped her in a garage situated at Hill View Margherita.

The victim's brother said that the accused Talukdar was inebriated when the incident occurred and fled from the spot.

The victim has now been sent to Margherita Civil Hospital for a medical check up.

A case under Number 15/2022 US 376(3) IPC R/W 4 of the POCSO act has been registered at Margherita police station.

Till filling of this report, the accused is absconding and Margherita Police have launched a manhunt to track him down.

Follow us on Facebook