In a remarkable decision, the Additional and Sessions Judge of the Bilasipara Sub-divisional Court condemned three individuals to rigorous imprisonment, fined them Rs. 10,000 each, and ordered them to serve an extra three months of ordinary imprisonment, if failed to repay the fine.

In the village of Beltari in 2014, under the Sapotgram police station of Dhubri district, Forida Khatun was brutally murdered by grabbing her neck until death.

The ghastly incident unfolded when Nur Islam, a resident of village Kurshakati, father of the victim filed a complaint at Sapotgram police station.

The perpetrators, identified as Mizanur Rahman alias Monzu husband of deceased Forida Khatun, including Asma Bibi mother-in-law and Samser Ali's father-in-law, ruthlessly took Khatun's life brutally by grabbing her neck to death.

The Additional Public Prosecutor of the Court, Tapan Kumar Bhattacharjee stated that the horrific occurrence came to light after the informant Nur Islam father of deceased Khatun lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at Sapotgram police station, following case number 164/2014.



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On March 7, 2024, the wheels of justice turned decisively as Additional and Sessions Judge Mukul Chetia presided over Sessions Case No. 66/16 at the Bilasipara Sub-divisional court and found the three accused guilty after hearing witnesses and convicted Mizanur Rahman alias Monzu, Asma Bibi and Samser Ali to rigorous imprisonment, under section 304(B),34 of Indian Penal Code Act.

Mizanur Rahman alias Monzu convicted of ten years in prison including the mother and father of Rahman were convicted of eight years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs. 10,000/- (Rupees Five Thousand) each and in default to undergo simple imprisonment for three months.

The judgment was met with a sense of relief and satisfaction by the family of the murdered victim, who had waited for justice for a long while. The successful culmination of legal proceedings signifies not only a significant achievement in delivering justice but also a deterrent message against acts of violence and criminality in the region.