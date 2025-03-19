The Golakganj police have made significant headway in the investigation of the March 17 attack on an elderly couple, allegedly carried out by a portal journalist Shahidul Haque, along with his brothers Mohibul Haque and Sadek Haque, as well as their parents and sister.



As part of the probe, police have arrested Sattar Ali (54), son of Nagar Ali and a resident of Batuatuli village. Sattar Ali is the father of Shahidul Haque, the prime accused in the case who remains on the run.



In a related development, Shahidul Haque’s brother Sadek Ali was taken into custody on March 18 and subsequently presented before the court. The police requested his remand, and on Monday, the court granted four days of custody for further investigation.



The case has been formally registered at the Golakganj police station under Case No. 64/25, with charges filed under sections 189(2), 191(2), 191(3), 45, 117(4), and 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).



Meanwhile, with Shahidul Haque still absconding, police have intensified their search efforts to apprehend him.