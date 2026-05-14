Assam feels heat of milk price hike; Dhubri residents voice concern over rising food costs

Residents across Assam are beginning to feel the impact of the latest Amul milk price hike, with people in Dhubri voicing concern over the growing burden of rising food and household expenses.

The revised prices came into effect on Thursday morning.

According to local retailers, the price of Amul Gold has increased by ₹3 per litre, while Amul Shakti has gone up by ₹2 per litre.

Apart from milk, consumers in Dhubri said prices of eggs and other essential grocery items have also increased in local markets in recent days, adding pressure on household budgets already affected by inflation.

Speaking to the media, several residents expressed frustration over the repeated rise in the prices of daily necessities.

“Every few days, the prices of essential commodities are increasing, but our income remains the same,” a resident of Dhubri town said.

Another resident said milk is a necessity for children and elderly family members and that continuous price hikes were making it difficult for ordinary households to manage expenses.

Retailers said they were left with no option but to pass on the increased prices after wholesale rates and supply chain costs went up.

A local grocer said shopkeepers often face public anger despite having no role in fixing the prices.

With no immediate relief in sight, many families said they are now being forced to cut down on daily consumption and reassess household spending.

