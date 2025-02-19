The district-level felicitation program for the Best School Management Committee and Mother Group’s Award 2024-2025, alongside the Vidyanjali 2.0 District-Level Award 2024-2025, was held at the G.C. College Auditorium in Silchar. The event marked a significant milestone in the district's ongoing commitment to education, recognising the invaluable contributions of schools, educators, and community members who have played a pivotal role in enhancing the educational landscape of Cachar.

The event, organised by Samagra Shiksha, Cachar, witnessed the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Cachar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav, Additional District Commissioner Antara Sen, District Mission Coordinator & Assistant Commissioner cum Incharge Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations Barak Valley Zone, Bonnykha Chetia, and other distinguished guests.

Addressing the gathering, District Commissioner Mridul Yadav emphasised the transformative power of education in driving societal progress and lauded the relentless dedication of teachers, school management committees, and community members in uplifting educational standards, urging all stakeholders to continue their mission of excellence to ensure quality education and holistic development for every child in the district.

Prankishore Deb, a distinguished contributor delivered a speech and spoke about his vision and commitment to providing better learning conditions for underprivileged children. He said, "I firmly believe that the future of our nation lies in the hands of our children, and it is our collective responsibility to provide them with an environment conducive to learning and growth. Seeing students struggle due to inadequate infrastructure deeply moved me, and I felt the urge to contribute in every possible way. Education is not merely about textbooks and exams; it is about shaping young minds to become responsible citizens."

His words received thunderous applause from the audience, reflecting the deep appreciation for his selfless service to government schools.

Earlier, in his inaugural address the officer incharge of the programme, Dr. Bidyut Deb Choudhury, District Programme Officer (Community Participation), SSA, Cachar, and Regional Secretary, Assam State School Education Board, DIV-I, Cachar, highlighted a landmark achievement—the declaration of all schools in Cachar as tobacco-free zones.

Stressing the importance of a tobacco-free school environment, he announced a forthcoming signature campaign to gather community pledges for a healthier and more disciplined future for students. He also thank the community people and contributor who has done selfless service for the education development under Cachar District.

The commitment to education was further reinforced by Ganesh Harijan, Inspector of Schools, Cachar, who expressed deep gratitude to retired teachers who, despite concluding their official tenure, continue to serve the noble cause of education. Their selfless dedication has been pivotal in shaping young minds and strengthening the district’s academic foundation.

Emphasizing the role of collective efforts, Bibhas Deb, Principal of G.C. College, reminded the audience that educational institutions are not merely built by infrastructure but by the dedication of teachers, the enthusiasm of students, and the commitment of school management committees. He urged all stakeholders to continue working together to create a progressive and inclusive education system in Cachar.

The event concluded on a high note, with the District Commissioner Mridul Yadav presenting awards and felicitations to outstanding school management committees and mother groups who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to educational welfare. The initiative not only honored excellence but also served as an inspiration for others to contribute toward enhancing the education system in Cachar.