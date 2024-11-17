A latest incident of police high handedness has emerged in Assam's Jorhat where police personnel from Bhogdoi Police Outpost have been accused of allegedly assaulting a woman and her infant during an investigation at her residence.

The woman claimed that police personnel damaged household items before turning violent. The situation intensified when Sub-Inspector Barnali Gohain, who led the team, allegedly slapped the woman and kicked her stomach while she held her two-month-old baby. This reportedly caused the infant to sustain head injuries.

The officer also allegedly interrogated the woman about her connection to a youth named Ankur Das and threatened severe repercussions unless she presented herself at the police outpost within an hour.

As per reports, the injured infant was taken to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH), where a doctor recommended a CT scan to determine the extent of the injuries.

A complaint has been filed against Sub-Inspector Gohain as authorities continue their investigation into the alleged assault.

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