Assam police arrested a female home guard in the Barpeta district of Assam along with suspected heroin on December 11 night.

As per police, based on specific inputs, the Barpeta police during a raid at the residence of a female home guard Meera Das's house in Karertal, Barpeta recovered 10 vail containers along with suspected heroin.

Notably, the recovered drugs are said to be around 35 grams. Police have also seized around Rs 70,000 in cash along with the banned drugs.

Along with home guard Meera Das, a youth named Himanshu Das and Himashree Das have also been arrested on suspicion of being involved in drug trafficking.

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It may be mentioned here that the home guard Meera Das is posted at the police station of Barpeta Medical College Hospital.

Police sources said that the son of home guard Meera Das was involved in the drug trade and currenly absconding.

On the other hand, home guards Meera Das, Himashree Das and Himanshu Das are currently being interrogated at Barpeta Sadar police station.

Speaking to the media, Ranjan Dal, OC, Barpeta Sadar Thana said, "We have arrested a woman identified as Meera Das along with suspected heroin inside two soap cases...we have also recovered cash worth Rs 70,000 from her residence."

"We are also verifying the fact that Meera Das was posted as a home guard and action will be taken based on the findings," he added.