In an unexpected incident under Guwahati's Bhangagarh flyover, a mobile phone theft broke the usual trend of male involvement in such crimes.

The perpetrator, an unidentified woman on a scooter, seized the moment when an Uber driver, awaiting his customer, became the unsuspecting victim of her swift theft.

The driver had barely stepped out of his vehicle when the audacious woman snatched his mobile phone and rapidly escaped on her scooter, leaving the driver in shock.

Upon being informed, Bhangagarh police launched an investigation to identify and capture the female offender. The police have obtained the CCTV footage of the incident and are examining it closely.

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