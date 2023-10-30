In a shocking incident, a few girls hailing from Assam have been allegedly molested by a Bihar police constable in a train.

The girls were part of a group of 14 female students from the Biswanath College who had gone to Delhi and Rajasthan for an educational trip. The incident happened during their return journey in the North East Express near Kishanganj railway station.

As per allegations by the students, the Bihar police constable identified as Naveen Kumar Singh molested a few of the female students while they were sleeping. When the girls suddenyl woke up and raised a hue and cry, the constable was apprehended by the fellow passengers on the spot.

When the matter was reported to the railway officials, the students were told to get down from the train Kishanganj railway station, while no action was taken against the accused constable.

Against this, the students decided to get down at the New Jalpaiguri railway station and they held the constable with them with the intention of handing him over to the railway police.

However, another shock awaited them at the NJP railway station. A group of around 50 railway police personnel surrounded the five female students who had accused the police constable, and attempted to take them into custody. The railway police personnel accused the students of keeping illegal custody of the police constable with them.

However, later on the railway police officials finally yielded to the accusations of the students and filed a complaint against the accused police constable at the NJP Railway Police Station.

As per sources, the students are preparing to make their journey to Guwahati in the Rajdhani Express.

Meanwhile, principal of Biswanath College, Dr Chintamani Sharma has demanded for strict action against the culprit in this case.