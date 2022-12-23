Four female students of a government school in Assam have been suspended for making a reel on social media on December 22.

All the students were studying in Class VIII standard.

The action comes after a reel of the four students in school uniforms of the Latu Model Higher Secondary School dancing to a popular Hindi item song went viral on social media.

As per the school principal, Biswajyoti Dey a committee has been constituted to inquire into the matter.

Further, the students will remain suspended till the committee completes the inquiry and submits its report.

Also Read: Assam: 8 students expelled for recording video inside classroom in Karimganj

Earlier on December 16, eight students were expelled for making videos inside a classroom in the Karimganj district.

The incident took place at Jafargarh Extended Higher Secondary School in Karimganj.

Among the students were 5 females and 3 males. The students are said to be from Class 12 and Class 9.

According to the principal of the school, the students made the video during lunch hours.

He said that school authorities came to know about the incident after the video went viral. He further said that the guardians of the students were called upon and were informed about the reason for expulsion and students.

“There were 8 students in total. Five were female and three were male students. They made the video on 13th December during lunch break and went viral soon afterwards. On 14th December when we came to school, we consulted with our teachers and decided to initiate action against the students. We called their guardians and warned them that their children do not repeat such activities in future.”, the Principal said.