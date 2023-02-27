In a shocking incident a female police personnel was allegedly raped by a male police constable at the Police training centre in Dergaon.

The female police trainee, whose identity has not been disclosed, was reportedly admitted to a hospital within the training center on February 22 as she felt unwell..



The male police officer, Babul Bhuyan, who was on duty at the time, allegedly raped the woman and then fled the scene at night. The victim told the higher authority about the incident, but she said that senior officers didn't do anything about it despite her complaints.

The entire incident came to light only on February 26 when the victim police official became unconscious while on morning duty.

The Dergaon police then detained the accused, constable Babul Bhuyan, of the 9th battalion.

Sources claim that Bhuyan will appear in court on February 27.

Under section 376/201/506 of the Indian Penal Code, the police have opened a case and are conducting an investigation into the incident.

A Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Meghalaya handed down a life sentence to a former police officer last year for raping and threatening two minor sisters in 2013.

The accused, who went by the name Nurul Islam, was given a life sentence and fined Rs 8 lakh, which must be paid by the victims. The POCSO court earlier found him guilty last week.

Both the IPC Act and the POCSO Act of 2012 found Islam guilty.

According to reports, Islam was the officer in charge of the Ampati police station in the West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya when the crime occurred. On March 13 and 14, 2013, Islam raped a 14-year-old girl at the Ampati police station.



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