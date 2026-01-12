Assam: Female ward attendant found dead inside B Barooah Cancer Institute, probe begins

The body of a young woman ward attendant was found inside a bathroom at the B Barooah Cancer Institute in Rehabari on January 12.



The deceased has been identified as Sonia Rajbongshi, a resident of Baihata, who was working as a ward girl at the institute through a private staffing agency. Sonia was reportedly employed under Rajdeep Enterprise, which provides contractual manpower services to the hospital.



According to preliminary information, Sonia allegedly took the extreme step after being terminated from her job. Sources revealed that she was among five employees who were recently dismissed, a decision that is believed to have caused her severe emotional distress. It is suspected that she ended her life inside the hospital premises shortly after learning about her termination.



The tragic discovery of her body inside the hospital bathroom led to chaos among staff members and patients, while police were immediately informed. The body was later shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.



Sonia’s family members have raised serious allegations against the private agency, claiming that she was subjected to intense mental pressure following the sudden loss of employment. They have questioned the manner in which the termination was carried out and demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to her death.



Describing her as a calm, responsible, and hardworking young woman, grieving relatives said Sonia was the only

daughter of the family, and her untimely death has left her parents and loved ones devastated and inconsolable.



Police have initiated an inquiry into the incident, while further details are awaited following the post-mortem report.