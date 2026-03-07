Assam feminist collective releases manifesto urging parties to ensure gender justice

An Assam-based feminist collective on Saturday, March 7, released a manifesto ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, urging political parties to commit to a clear agenda for gender justice, equality and inclusive development.

The manifesto was released by the Assam Feminist Manifesto Collective at a press conference in Guwahati on the eve of International Women's Day.

Spokesperson Anurita Pathak Hazarika said the document represents the collective voices, concerns and aspirations of women, girls and gender-diverse persons across Assam.

She said the manifesto was prepared through consultations with grassroots women and community organisations, including women farmers, vendors, informal workers, weavers, survivors of violence, micro-entrepreneurs, people with disabilities and individuals from marginalised and indigenous communities.

“Assam is home to around 1.8 crore women who are equal citizens and rights holders. As the state prepares to elect a new government in 2026, this democratic moment must centre on the rights, dignity and leadership of women in shaping Assam’s future,” Hazarika said.

Despite various welfare schemes, structural inequalities continue to persist, with a wide gap between policies and the lived realities of women, particularly those from marginalised communities such as tea garden workers, women living in riverine ‘chars’, women with disabilities and those with diverse gender identities, she added.

Another member of the collective, Gita Bhattacharya, said women continue to face violence and insecurity in homes, workplaces, digital and public spaces. The manifesto calls for stronger implementation of existing laws, accessible survivor support services, safe public infrastructure and accountability mechanisms to ensure timely justice and safety for women.

The document also highlights the impact of climate change, noting that Assam is among the most climate-vulnerable regions in India, facing frequent floods, riverbank erosion and displacement, with women bearing a disproportionate burden of these crises.

The manifesto demands women’s leadership in climate governance, gender-responsive disaster response systems and greater investment in climate-resilient livelihoods for vulnerable communities.

It also calls for increased public investment in education, improved school infrastructure and stronger community participation in school governance.

Another member, Rashmirekha Borah, said women’s work continues to remain undervalued and insecure in sectors such as agriculture, domestic work, tea plantations and public service roles including Anganwadi and ASHA services.

The collective urged all political parties and candidates contesting the elections to incorporate these demands into their manifestos and policy commitments, stressing that a just and inclusive Assam cannot be built without addressing the rights, safety, livelihoods, education, health and leadership of women and gender-diverse persons.