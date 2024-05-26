A ferry by the name SB Priyanoz-2 encountered engine failure while navigating the Brahmaputra River on May 26, causing significant distress among the 49 passengers on board.

The vessel, en route from Aphalamukh to Nimati, broke down mid-journey, sparking an outcry among the stranded passengers.

In response to the emergency, another ferry was dispatched from Aphalamukh to rescue those on the malfunctioning SB Priyanoz-2.

It is a developing story. More details awaited.

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