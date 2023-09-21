A ferry carrying 63 passengers and several vehicles found itself stranded in the mighty Brahmaputra River. The incident occurred after the ferry, named MV Digaru, embarked on its journey from Nimati Ghat in Assam's Majuli, bound for Kamalabari Ghat.

The ferry commenced its voyage at approximately 8:30 AM, with passengers and their vehicles on board. However, midstream in the Brahmaputra River, it faced difficulties, leaving everyone on board in an unsettling situation.

Among the passengers were 63 individuals, accompanied by 17 motorcycles and two four-wheelers, all hoping to reach their destination safely.

Upon receiving news of the stranded ferry, police mobilized a rescue operation. Another ferry was dispatched from Kamalabari Ghat to aid in the safe evacuation of passengers and the recovery of the stranded vehicles.