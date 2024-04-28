In response to rising water levels, strong currents, and the presence of debris and submerged objects in the Brahmaputra River, the Inland Water Transport (IWT) department has implemented temporary restrictions on ferry boats and vessels operating in Guwahati-based ferry services.

The water level surged significantly following hours of heavy rain on April 27, leading to waterlogging and artificial flooding in various parts of Guwahati city.

This decision to limit ferry boat and vessel movement is a routine measure taken to ensure the safety of passengers using water transport.

Additionally, the IMD has forecasted further rainfall in the upcoming days, with heavy storms expected across Northeastern states.

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