In response to a sudden rise in the water level of the Brahmaputra River in Guwahati, ferry services between Guwahati to North Guwahati have been temporarily suspended. The Inland Water Transport (IWT) has ordered the suspension of ferry services to ensure the safety of passengers and prevent any potential accidents.

The decision to suspend the ferry services has caused chaos among the passengers on both sides of the river. Several ferry ramps have also been submerged as a result of the rising water levels, adding to the inconvenience of the passengers.

This is not the first time that the ferry services have been suspended due to the increase in the water level of the Brahmaputra River. A month ago, ferry services in Majuli were suspended under orders from the water transport department after the water level of the river increased.

Reports suggest that as many as three ferry ramps were submerged with the rise in water levels, leading to the suspension of all ferry services between Aphalamukh ferry ghat and Nimati ghat.

As of now, it remains unclear when the ferry services will resume.