After days of suspension due to rising water levels in the Brahmaputra River, ferry services between Jorhat and Majuli have finally resumed on July 5. This decision comes as a relief to passengers who were stranded in both Jorhat and Majuli for several days.

The ferry services were halted indefinitely six days ago when the water levels at Nimatighat surged to unprecedented levels not seen since 1991. However, with the water level now receding, authorities have reopened the ferry route, easing the transportation woes of local residents and travelers alike.

There has been a notable surge in passenger traffic at Nimati Kamalabari Ghat following the resumption of services. Many travelers expressed relief and gratitude for the timely decision to resume operations.

Despite the reopening, the Inland Water Transport Department has implemented certain rules and regulations. Notably, ferry services to Aphalamukh Ghat remain suspended at present, focusing operations primarily through Kamalabari Ghat.