Ferry services at the Nimati Ghat in Assam’s Majuli have been suspended after a rise in the water levels of the Brahmaputra River.

Meanwhile, Aphalamukh Neamati ferry service also stands suspended until further notice.

It is to be mentioned here that the Brahmaputra is again flowing above the danger level at Nimatighat in Assam’s Jorhat as of Monday, according to the daily flood report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).



Also Read: Assam: Major boat accident over Brahmaputra river under Barpeta district, no casualties reported

The report mentioned that three revenue circles in two districts, Dhemaji and Dibrugarh of Assam remain affected by the floods. Jonai and Sissiborgaon revenue circles in Dhemaji and Chabua in Dibrugarh are reeling from the effects of floods.

Earlier in July, a boat carrying around 150 passengers capsized in the Brahmaputra river again on July 26 here in the Barpeta District of the state.

The boat reportedly capsized wherein 130 passengers were on board which could accommodate only 30-40 passengers.

As per reports, the ferry was carrying passengers from Bahari to Sontoli wherein more than 100 people were on board.