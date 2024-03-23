A ferry carrying 98 passengers along with 25 motorcycles and three four-wheelers found itself stranded in the middle of the Brahmaputra River in Assam's Majuli on Saturday due to an engine malfunction.

The ferry named SB Ghanshyam had departed from Nimati ghat on the Jorhat side and was en route to Kamalabari ghat on the Majuli side when the malfunction occurred leaving it immobilized in the river.

Upon receiving the distress call a rescue operation was promptly initiated. A team from the state disaster response force (SDRF) swiftly reached the site to assist in addressing the situation.

The passengers and vehicles onboard are currently stranded awaiting assistance to safely reach their intended destination. The cause of the engine malfunction is under investigation as efforts to resolve the situation continue.