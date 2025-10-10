Assam field veterinarians gain hands-on training in disease diagnosis

Assam’s district-level veterinarians received advanced training in sampling techniques and diagnosis of infectious animal diseases during a five-day programme at Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Khanapara, from October 6 to 10. The initiative aims to strengthen diagnostic capabilities at district veterinary laboratories and improve livestock health management across the state.

Organised by the Directorate of Extension Education (Veterinary), AAU, in collaboration with the state Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, the training involved participants from 20 districts. Officials highlighted the importance of building practical skills for grassroots-level veterinary workers to support the state’s livestock community effectively.

Dr Jayanta Kumar Goswami, Secretary cum Director of the AH & VD Department, described the training as a key step toward equipping district laboratories with both infrastructure and trained personnel, enabling local diagnostic services for farmers. Dr Rajumoni Bordoloi of EEI (NE Region) stressed the broader goal of fostering a sustainable, animal-human-environment-friendly approach to veterinary care.

Seventy percent of the programme was hands-on, with participants gaining practical experience in advanced diagnostic tools and techniques. Experts from AAU’s College of Veterinary Science, NERDDL–Animal Health Centre, DBT-ADMaC, and the private sector guided the sessions.

The training concluded with a valedictory session at AHC-NERDDL, where certificates were awarded to participants. Trainees praised the programme for its practical relevance and immediate applicability in field diagnostics. The course was led by Dr Pankaj Deka as Course Director and Dr. Luit Moni Barkalita as Course Coordinator, with Dr Leema Bora overseeing evaluation.

Officials said the programme is part of an ongoing effort to enhance veterinary diagnostic services in Assam, aiming to ensure quicker disease detection and better livestock management across the state.