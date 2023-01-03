A terrible incident occurred at Bilasipara under Dhubri district, where a fierce scuffle between two factions over a mosque management committee.

As per sources one died in the hospital on January 3, 2023, and around 20 men and women from both sides remained injured in the incident.

Notably, a bloody atmosphere took place in a mosque premises over a position on a mosque management committee.

The sensational incident took place in Bangalipara in Bilasipara under the Dhubri district.

The deceased Harun Rashid succumbed to death in a private hospital and was seriously injured in the fierce clash.

Also Read: Assam: Over 900 kg beef seized in Dhubri, 2 arrested

After the incident, deceased family members and locals blocked the National Highway with the dead body at Bangalipara in Bilasipara.

Later, the blocked road was brought under control by the Bilasipara police who assured them that the culprits will be arrested as soon as possible.

Earlier on January 3, 2023, the police personnel of Dhubri district seized a bolero pick-up van along with 9 quintals of raw beef in Bheta Bazar area under College Town Out-Post, Dhubri on January 3, 2023.

Based on specific input, a team led by Sub-Inspector Bhaskar Jyoti Nath College Town Out-Post In-charge conducted an operation in Jhagrarpar and Bheta Bazar area, where a bolero pick-up van was detained along with two persons.

The two accused were identified as Sahidur Rahman resident of Baroghoripara, Rowa Part-ll and Nomizul Hoque resident of Maspara under Bilasipara Police Station.

Later, the police team was able to detect a huge quantity of raw beef, which is nearly over 900Kgs and was hidden inside the vehicle covered with onion and potato sacks.