North Lakhimpur police have arrested fifteen individuals in connection with the violent stone pelting incident at the Khelmati Out Post on May 23rd. The arrests were made following a detailed investigation and scrutiny of CCTV footage from the scene.

The individuals arrested have been identified as Jahangir Ali, Md. Malek Ali, Md. Monirul Islam, Md. Sahjahan Alom, Md. Soni Ahmed, Md. Papu Khan, Md. Mubarak Ali, Md. Mojibur Rahman, Md. Ajijur Rahman, Md. Kashem Ali, Md. Baharul Islam, Anarul alias Anar Islam, Syed Mafujur Rahman, and two minors whose names have been withheld due to their age.

According to police sources, the evidence collected from the CCTV footage clearly implicates the arrested individuals in the attack, which caused significant damage and disrupted public order. During subsequent searches, authorities also recovered and seized materials that were allegedly preparatory to arson, heightening concerns about the potential escalation of violence.