In an impressive turnaround, Dhubri Sadar police personnel detected fifteen numbers of migratory ducks on Friday night from an overcrowded region close to the Dhubri municipality's boundary accordance.

The police personnel in the Ironjongla bazar area in Dhubri recovered two bamboo baskets intended for business use, containing migrating Ruddy shelducks in scientific terms referred to as Tadorna ferruginea, which they eventually identified.

Fifteen migratory Ruddy shelducks have been recovered and rescued by the police personnel during the operation. However, the illegal dealer fled the area under the guise of police intervention.

Subsequently, the Dhubri police handed the ducks over to the district's forest department. The divisional forest office of Dhubri received the ducks back and stowed them safely, on Friday night.



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According to Sofikur Rahman, the forest range officer of the Dhubri forest division informed that the fifteen rescued Ruddy shelducks were released early on Saturday morning into their proper habitat in the Brahmaputra River.

Every winter, numerous kinds of migratory duck and bird species flood the Brahmaputra River in Dhubri. A small group of infamous miscreants profit from these crimes by selling the migratory ducks and birds to satiate the gullible and ravenous appetites of the local populace.

In an interview, the forest range officer Rahman revealed that in response to the allegations of such crimes, an inquiry has been launched with the goal of putting an end to such illegal acts in the near future.