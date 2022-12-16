Silchar Medical College turned into a battlefield on December 16 following a clash between doctors and a patient.

It has been alleged that the doctors started beating the patient and his mother when they said that the hospital was unhygienic. The incident took place when a son brought her mother at the hospital for treatment. The family alleged that the doctors attacked the family members and snatched away their mobile phone.

Doctors alleged it was the family members who started the scuffle first and they were just doing their duty. Soon after the incident, the police were informed and they took away the mother and her soon from the hospital. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the family members for attacking the doctors.

“I brought my mother here and showed all the old documents of our previous medical investigation. While they were taking out blood from my mother’s vein , I said that this is a unhygienic hospital and don’t want to do further treatment here. Soon after that they started beating me and my mother.” , the patient’s son said while speaking to reporters.

“The boy came with his mother and after medical investigation we found that his mother is a cardio patient and we told him that he needs to see a cardiologist for his mother. He then said that the hospital is unhygienic and he won’t do the treatment here. We were even okay with that. But, soon after that he started clicking photographs of doctors and nurses and when one of our doctor resisted saying he cannot click pictures without his permission , the mother and the son duo strated beating a doctor on duty. This is how the scuffle started.” , a doctor who was in the hospital said.

Earlier on November 2022, A doctor in Silchar Medical College and Hospital was rescued by police from an angry mob after being accused of assaulting a female patient. Cachar superintendent of police (SP) Numal Mahatta said they received a call from SMCH at 11pm on Wednesday to seek help to rescue the doctor from the mob.

Family members of the pregnant woman at the centre of the row alleged that doctors ignored and insulted her. “We briefly protested against it and they attacked us,” said one family member.“Around 50 junior doctors gathered at the Maternal and Child Health (MCH) department, they stopped us and beaten us. One doctor also kicked the pregnant woman,” the family members added.