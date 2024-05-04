A land-related dispute in Nagaon escalated into a full blown fight during which a woman was seriously injured after being attacked by three persons.

As per preliminary reports, Rashida Begum, a resident of the area, has been admitted to Nagaon Medical College following a violent altercation. Allegedly, Rashida was attacked by three individuals—Nazrul Islam, Salam, and Akram—who purportedly attempted to seize her husband's land.

During the altercation, Rashida, along with the son of another woman named Sajida, was also reportedly subjected to physical assault. The incident has left Rashida injured, necessitating medical attention at Nagaon Medical College where she is currently undergoing treatment.

In the wake of this violent confrontation, Rashida has appealed for intervention from both the Chief Minister and the Nagaon District Administration. She seeks justice and appropriate punishment for the individuals responsible for the attack. This incident underscores the urgency of addressing land disputes and ensuring the safety and security of residents in the region.