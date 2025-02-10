Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 10 announced criminal charges against five prominent YouTubers and social media influencers over their participation in "India's Got Latent," citing obscene and sexually explicit content.

The Guwahati Crime Branch registered cases against Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Samay Raina under multiple sections of the BNS 2023, IT Act, Cinematograph Act, and Indecent Representation of Women Act.

The legal action follows widespread outrage over inappropriate remarks made during the show, particularly an offensive question posed by Allahbadia to a contestant involving their parents.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi used the controversy to criticise Prime Minister Modi's public endorsements of social media personalities. "The Prime Minister of India must be expected to be more responsible," Gogoi stated on X.

Allahbadia has since apologised in a video statement, acknowledging his comment was inappropriate and not humorous. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also condemned the incident, emphasising that freedom of speech has limits.

The show faces multiple legal complaints, including one filed with the Maharashtra Women's Commission, alleging deliberate use of obscene content for financial gain.