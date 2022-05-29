GUWAHATI: Prominent city-based contractor Luit Barman is under fire for his allegedly flouting construction rules at Banphool Nagar in the Hatigaon locality.

Barman, who produced the film ‘Boomba Ride’ which has selected for viewing at Cannes, has been issued a show cause notice by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC).

In the notice dashed off on May 27, the GMC Commissioner said that Barman has built an RCC building an Assam type structure in a setback area at Banphool Nagar in deviation of the building permit issued.

He has now been asked to show cause within 7 days as to why the “unauthorized structure” should not be demolished by the authority.

Therefore, if Barman fails to submit any explanation as demanded, the GMC will be free to demolish the structure under relevant laws.

Meanwhile, Chandra Kanta Kalita, a resident of Banphool Nagar who lives adjacent to the area under construction, has also written to the Commissioner seeking “immediate demolition” of the illegally constructed portion of the building.

According to Kalita, who is a retired Deputy Superintendent of police, two rooms recently constructed by Barman behind his house could cause “great disturbance.” Kalita said a recent hail storm caused damage to the wall of his house due to the “water coming from the roof of the two said rooms.”

According to reports, residents of the Banphool area locality are quite unhappy with the goings-on.

In his letter, Kalita also mentioned that the Banphool Nagar Unnayan Committee had earlier written to the GMC “as the building has been constructed beyond the permissible limit of the competent authority”, but no action has been taken so far.