Assam filmmaker Maharshi Tuhin Kashyap wins Fellini Award at Italian film festival

Assamese filmmaker Maharshi Tuhin Kashyap has won the ‘Secret Program Fellini’ Award at the 27th Lucania Film Festival in Pisticci, Basilicata, Italy, for his debut feature Kok Kok Kokoook.

The award, instituted in honour of legendary Italian filmmaker Federico Fellini, recognises his lasting contribution to world cinema and influence on generations of filmmakers, according to a release issued on Monday.

The film was selected for the festival’s Secret Program, curated by acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Mohsen Makhmalbaf, who also presented Kashyap with the award.

The recognition comes as Kok Kok Kokoook makes its European premiere at the Lucania Film Festival. The film began its international festival run with its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival and later screened at the International Film Festival of Kerala and the Dhaka International Film Festival.

Kashyap made Kok Kok Kokoook as his graduation film at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI). The film follows Siken, a migrant chicken seller whose beloved RX100 motorcycle goes missing. Fearing that he could also be implicated in a false police case, Siken's distress over the loss of his motorcycle takes an unusual turn as he eventually transforms into the bike himself.

Blending magic realism with social commentary, the film explores contemporary politics in Assam and India, while also examining the experiences and vulnerabilities of migrants.

“Having our film ‘Kok Kok Kokoook’ curated by legendary filmmaker Mohsen Makhmalbaf, and receiving an award from him, feels like a dream. His films have always deeply influenced and inspired me,” Kashyap told PTI.

He said the award was particularly meaningful because it was named after Federico Fellini and presented by another major figure of world cinema.

Kashyap also credited his cast and crew for the film’s journey, saying the recognition belonged to the entire team.

Kok Kok Kokoook is Kashyap’s first feature film. His short film The Horse From Heaven was an official entry at the 2023 Oscars and has won Best Film at festivals including the VGIK Film Festival, Golden Raven Film Festival and Bengaluru International Short Film Festival.

His non-fiction film Flowers In A Hailstorm premiered at the Nara International Film Festival in Japan.

From a graduation project at SRFTI to an award at an Italian film festival, Kok Kok Kokoook has now added another milestone to Kashyap’s growing international film career.