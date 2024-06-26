Assam filmmaker Rima Das elated and honoured on getting Oscars' AMPAS membership
Celebrated filmmaker Rima Das has been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), a significant recognition of her contributions to cinema. Joining her are other Indian luminaries including Shabana Azmi, SS Rajamouli, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Ravi Varman.
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Celebrated filmmaker Rima Das expressed her joy and pride on Wednesday upon being invited to join the prestigious Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), reported by PTI.
Known for her directorial prowess in acclaimed films like "Tora’s Husband" and "Village Rockstars", Rima Das shared her sentiments of being honoured and thrilled by this recognition.
Joining her from India are esteemed personalities including veteran actor Shabana Azmi, "RRR" director SS Rajamouli, producer Ritesh Sidhwani, and noted cinematographer Ravi Varman, who have also received invitations from AMPAS.
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