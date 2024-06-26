Celebrated filmmaker Rima Das expressed her joy and pride on Wednesday upon being invited to join the prestigious Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), reported by PTI.

Known for her directorial prowess in acclaimed films like "Tora’s Husband" and "Village Rockstars", Rima Das shared her sentiments of being honoured and thrilled by this recognition.

Joining her from India are esteemed personalities including veteran actor Shabana Azmi, "RRR" director SS Rajamouli, producer Ritesh Sidhwani, and noted cinematographer Ravi Varman, who have also received invitations from AMPAS.