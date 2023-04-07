Assam filmmaker Sanjib Sabha Pandit has been accused of sexual assault by film reviewer, journalist, and author Rimli Borkotoky. The incident allegedly occurred on April 6 at Borkotoky's residence in Guwahati, where Pandit allegedly touched her inappropriately.

Borkotoky shared a video on Facebook, where she stated that the incident was "shameful" and "disgusting" but she felt compelled to speak out as it was about women's rights, freedom, and respecting women. She further stated that she had known Sanjib Sabha Pandit since March 2023 and that he used to send her inspirational and motivational messages. She respected him a lot and had never felt that he would behave in such a manner.

On the day of the alleged incident, Pandit reportedly called Borkotoky and asked for her address. He then informed her that he was in the vicinity and asked if he could visit her. Borkotoky invited him in for a cup of tea, and they talked for a while. When Pandit was about to leave, he patted her on the back and allegedly crossed the line by forcefully kissing her and attempting to rape her.

Borkotoky, who was mentally disturbed after the incident, filed an FIR with the Panbazar women police station in Guwahati. In her Facebook video, she expressed her shock and dismay at Pandit's behavior, particularly as he has daughters himself.