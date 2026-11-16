Two-time National Award-winning filmmaker and former journalist Utpal Borpujari will be honoured with the Champion of Film Heritage award by the Film Heritage Foundation for his work documenting and preserving the history of Assamese cinema.

The award recognises Borpujari's efforts to bring the contributions of pioneering filmmakers and artists from Assam and the Northeast into focus through his films and writings, particularly at a time when much of the region's cinematic history risks being lost.

The Film Heritage Foundation said his work has helped preserve the legacy of artists and filmmakers whose images and works may no longer exist on celluloid, ensuring their contributions remain part of India's film heritage.

A former journalist and film critic, Borpujari made his feature-film debut with the Assamese children's film Ishu. The film won the Special Jury Award at the 10th Bengaluru International Film Festival and the National Film Award for Best Assamese Film at the 65th National Film Awards. It also received several honours at the Assam State Film Awards in 2018.

His documentary work includes Mayong: Myth/Reality (2012), Songs of the Blue Hills (2013), which was screened at nearly 20 international film festivals, and Memories of a Forgotten War, documenting the major World War II battles in Northeast India.

Another significant work, Baruar Xongxar (The House of Baruas), traces the Barua family's contribution to Assamese cinema. The documentary premiered at the Indian Panorama section of the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 2023. His earlier documentary, Memories of a Forgotten War, was also selected for the Indian Panorama section of IFFI in 2016.

Borpujari has also directed the Assamese short film Xogun (Vulture), which won the Best Short Film award at the Assam State Film Awards.

He has recently completed Manuhar Gaan (The Hum of Humanity), a documentary on legendary singer and cultural icon Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

The Film Heritage Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation working towards the conservation, preservation and restoration of Indian cinema. It is supported by Martin Scorsese’s The Film Foundation, World Cinema Project.