Assam finalises delimitation for 81 villages in BTR

The Assam Government has formally released the final delimitation order for 81 villages recently incorporated into the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), signifying a crucial milestone in the administrative restructuring of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

The final order, sanctioned by the Governor of Assam, follows an extensive consultative process involving multiple stakeholders. The incorporation of these villages into the BTR was carried out through a series of official notifications issued by the Welfare of Bodoland Department — Notification No. E-233475/272 dated December 31, 2022; Notification No. E-233475/303 dated November 6, 2023; and Notification No. E-233475/387 dated September 21, 2024.

In accordance with Rule 3(2) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (Election) Rules, 2004, a draft delimitation order had been previously issued for public scrutiny. Stakeholders including political parties, community organizations, and individual citizens were invited to submit their feedback, objections, and suggestions within a seven-day window. The task of overseeing the delimitation process was entrusted to a designated authority through Notification No. E-610598/125, dated June 3, 2025.

Following this, a draft delimitation order was formally issued on June 5, 2025 (Notification No. ACS/LW/SEED/COOP/CA/04-A/2025/03). District Commissioners of Udalguri, Tamulpur, Baksa, Sonitpur, Nalbari, Darrang, and Biswanath were directed to disseminate the draft among local stakeholders and compile comprehensive reports based on the responses received, including observations and recommendations.

After a detailed assessment of the inputs submitted, the final delimitation order has now been published, clearly outlining the placement of the 81 villages within specific constituencies under the BTC framework. The updated territorial boundaries are detailed in Annexure-A of the official order.

This development is expected to streamline administrative functioning and bolster governance and developmental outreach in the newly added areas under the Bodoland Territorial Region.