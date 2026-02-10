Assam: Final Electoral Roll 2026 published in Sonitpur after completion of Special Revision

The Office of the District Commissioner and District Election Officer (DEO), Sonitpur, on Tuesday, February 10, announced the publication of the Final Electoral Roll–2026 following the completion of the Special Revision process.

The Special Revision was carried out with 1 January 2026 as the qualifying date, and the Final Electoral Roll was officially published on 10 February 2026 in accordance with the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI). The ceremonial release was held at Conference Hall–I of the District Commissioner’s Office in Sonitpur.

The event was attended by DC-cum-DEO Ananda Kumar Das, Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), Circle Development Committees (CDCs) from Dhekiajuli, Barchalla and Rangapara, senior district officials, representatives of recognised political parties and members of the media.

According to the Final Electoral Roll–2026, the 65–Dhekiajuli Legislative Assembly Constituency recorded the addition of 5,849 new voters, while 10,954 names were deleted during the revision. The constituency now has a total electorate of 2,23,906, comprising 1,12,538 male voters, 1,11,366 female voters and two transgender voters.

In the 66–Barchalla Legislative Assembly Constituency, 3,920 new voters were registered and 10,241 names were deleted. The constituency has a total of 1,89,645 voters, including 95,103 male voters, 94,535 female voters and seven transgender voters.

The 67–Tezpur Legislative Assembly Constituency saw the inclusion of 2,806 new voters, while 8,702 names were removed. The total electorate now stands at 1,75,563, comprising 84,893 male voters, 90,667 female voters and three transgender voters.

For the 68–Rangapara Legislative Assembly Constituency, 5,768 new voters were added and 9,086 names were deleted, taking the total electorate to 1,69,029, with 82,105 male voters, 86,918 female voters and six transgender voters.

In the 69–Naduar Legislative Assembly Constituency, 4,082 new voters were registered and 7,732 names were deleted. The constituency now has 2,01,494 voters, including 1,00,670 male voters, 1,00,822 female voters and two transgender voters.

Overall, the Special Revision process in Sonitpur district resulted in the registration of 22,425 new voters and deletion of 46,714 names. The district’s total electorate now stands at 9,59,637, comprising 4,75,309 male voters, 4,84,308 female voters and 20 transgender voters.

Election officials said that intensive house-to-house verification conducted by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) led to a 145 per cent increase in the inclusion of young voters in the 18–19 age group. At the same time, 27 per cent of voters aged 85 years and above were deleted after verification revealed that they were either deceased or had shifted from their registered addresses.

Voters have been advised to verify their names in the Final Electoral Roll through the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam website, the Sonitpur district website, or by using their EPIC number on the Election Commission of India’s voter search portal.

Officials further informed that any person aggrieved by a decision of the Electoral Registration Officer may file an appeal before the District Magistrate under Section 24(a) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. A second appeal may be filed before the Chief Electoral Officer under Section 24(b) of the Act, as per Rule 27 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960. Voters whose names have been inadvertently deleted may seek re-inclusion by submitting Form-6 during the Summary Revision or through Continuous Updation.