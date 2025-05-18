With the monsoon season nearing, the Assam government chaired the final state-level flood preparedness meeting to review and finalise strategic response measures.

The meeting, led by Chief Secretary Ravi Kota was held with Deputy Commissioners, central agencies, and key stakeholders, and focused on ensuring a coordinated, multi-agency approach to effectively manage the challenges of the upcoming flood season.

The chief minister stressed the need for a robust and collaborative disaster response framework involving all relevant departments, including the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, ASDMA, PWD, NHIDCL, NHAI, and UNICEF. A detailed presentation by the Principal Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management and the CEO of ASDMA outlined the state’s flood preparedness, highlighting thematic group decisions and roles assigned to each stakeholder.

UNICEF's ongoing support was acknowledged, with over 100 personnel trained on ensuring minimum facilities at relief camps. Already, 53 camps have been assessed for improvement, and 35 mobile water treatment units pre-positioned.

The India Meteorological Department projected the onset of the southwest monsoon over the Northeast by June 2, and requested expedited installation of a Doppler Weather Radar at Kahilipara.

The Chief Minister's Office informed that the State Disaster Response Force has deployed 699 personnel and 299 boats across 58 vulnerable locations, while 14 NDRF teams from the 1st Battalion have been stationed across key flood-prone districts, with more teams from the 12th Battalion to follow. District Commissioners have been instructed to work closely with NDRF for community capacity building.

Infrastructure agencies have been tasked with maintaining round-the-clock control rooms and ensuring readiness of Bailey bridges, additional manpower, and machinery. Eight previously reported river breaches have been sealed, and efforts using Geo Mega Tubes have strengthened embankments, particularly in the Barak Valley.

Food and Civil Supplies departments are coordinating the availability and distribution of essential commodities, with a stockpile strategy in place. The Centre has allocated 20,000 MT of rice under OMSS for 2025, while districts are lifting NFSA stocks for three months in advance.

Public health measures have also been prioritised. PHED is mapping drinking water and sanitation infrastructure and will provide bio-toilets at designated relief camps. The Health Department is ensuring the availability of medicines, mobile boat clinics, and ambulance services. The Agriculture Department will stock flood-resilient seeds and boost crop insurance enrolment, while Animal Husbandry has contingency plans for fodder and carcass disposal.

The Women and Child Development Department has been directed to continue critical care services across relief camps. Urban areas, especially under Kamrup Metro, are focusing on desiltation and dewatering measures to address city flooding.

The meeting concluded with a clear directive for all departments to work in synergy with ASDMA. Drawing on the state’s improved flood management record in recent years, the Chief Minister emphasized that Assam’s response this year must build on past successes and focus on safeguarding lives, livelihoods, and essential infrastructure.