Assam Finance Minister holds meetings with three departmental Finance Committees
Assam Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah met three departmental finance committees in Dispur. The discussions covered future priorities and financial approvals required for ongoing projects.
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Story highlights
- Senior Finance Department officials joined representatives from each administrative department
- Discussions examined future priorities across food supplies, buildings and tribal affairs
- Committees considered financial approvals needed to advance projects already under way
Assam Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on November 8 held separate meetings with the Special Standing Finance Committees (SSFCs) of the Food and Civil Supplies Department, Public Works (Building) Department and Tribal Affairs Department at Dispur in Guwahati.
The meetings were attended by senior officials from the Finance Department and the respective departments.
Discussions focused on the future priorities of the departments and financial approvals required for ongoing projects.
Senior officials from all three departments were present during the meetings.
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