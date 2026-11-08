Assam Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on November 8 held separate meetings with the Special Standing Finance Committees (SSFCs) of the Food and Civil Supplies Department, Public Works (Building) Department and Tribal Affairs Department at Dispur in Guwahati.

The meetings were attended by senior officials from the Finance Department and the respective departments.

Discussions focused on the future priorities of the departments and financial approvals required for ongoing projects.

Senior officials from all three departments were present during the meetings.