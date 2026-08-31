Assam Finance Minister holds review meeting on economic affairs
Jayanta Malla Baruah reviewed Economic Affairs Department issues and priorities with officials in Dispur. He stressed the unit's role in financial management, economic governance and Assam's sustained growth.
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Story highlights
- Officials discussed key issues affecting the department's immediate policy priorities
- The review examined ways to reinforce Assam's wider economic framework
- Financial management emerged as a central focus during the departmental discussion
Assam Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah held a meeting with officials of the Finance (Economic Affairs) Department in the presence of the Secretary at Janata Bhawan, Dispur.
The meeting focused on key issues, departmental priorities and the way forward for strengthening the state’s economic and financial framework.
The Minister highlighted the importance of the Economic Affairs vertical in ensuring sound financial management, strengthening economic governance and supporting Assam’s sustained growth and development.
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