Assam Finance Minister holds review meeting on economic affairs

Assam Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah held a meeting with officials of the Finance (Economic Affairs) Department in the presence of the Secretary at Janata Bhawan, Dispur.

The meeting focused on key issues, departmental priorities and the way forward for strengthening the state’s economic and financial framework.

The Minister highlighted the importance of the Economic Affairs vertical in ensuring sound financial management, strengthening economic governance and supporting Assam’s sustained growth and development.