Assam Finance Minister holds talks with BJP MLAs, MCLAs on BTC affairs

Assam Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah held a meeting with BJP MLAs and Members of the Council Legislative Assembly (MCLAs) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) at Janata Bhawan.

The meeting was held in the presence of BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary and focused on various administrative issues concerning the council and its functioning.

Baruah emphasised the need for collective efforts, better coordination and cooperation among elected representatives to ensure effective governance in the BTC region.

He stressed that coordinated efforts among the representatives and the council leadership would be crucial for strengthening development initiatives and improving the welfare of the people.

The meeting also discussed the importance of working together to take the development of the BTC to newer heights and ensure that administrative priorities remain focused on public welfare.