Assam Finance Minister inaugurates new Kalamati Wildlife Range Office at Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary

Assam Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah inaugurated the newly constructed Kalamati Wildlife Range Office at Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary in Sonitpur on the evening of August 7.

The new office is expected to strengthen field-level forest administration and support more effective wildlife conservation and management in the sanctuary.

Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary is an important biodiversity hotspot in Assam and is home to the state bird, the White-winged Wood Duck.

The inauguration marks another step towards strengthening infrastructure for wildlife protection and conservation in the region, while supporting the efforts of forest personnel working at the field level.