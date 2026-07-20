Assam Finance Minister unveils Biswa Mahabir Chilarai statue, inaugurates Chilarai Bhawan in Bongaigaon

Assam Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on July 20 unveiled a statue of Biswa Mahabir Chilarai and inaugurated Chilarai Bhawan at Patiladaha in Bongaigaon district in the presence of the Chief Executive Member of the Kamatapur Autonomous Council and MLA, Jibesh Ray.

The projects have been developed under the patronage of the Kamatapur Autonomous Council.

Speaking on the occasion, Baruah said that Bir Chilarai remains an enduring symbol of Assam’s valour and pride. He expressed hope that the newly unveiled statue would inspire future generations to learn about Chilarai’s extraordinary legacy.

The Finance Minister further stated that Chilarai Bhawan would serve as a vibrant centre for social, literary and community activities of the Koch-Rajbongshi community, strengthening cultural and social engagement in the region.

The inauguration ceremony was held at Patiladaha in Bongaigaon and was attended by local leaders, community representatives and residents.