An Assam treasury officer has been apprehended in a bribery case. The arrest was the result of an investigation by the relevant authorities.

As per the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, trapped red-handed Harendra Nath Baishya Bania, AFS, Treasury Officer, Kamrup(M), after he accepted a bribe in his chamber in the O/O DC, Kamrup(M), Guwahati, for approving challan for purchase of stamps.

It is to be mentioned here that the vigilance team today apprehended three accused in a bribery case.



Also Read: Assam: Government officer arrested for alleged bribery in Bijni

Earlier today, Brijendranath Das, a Child Development Project Officer from Borobazar in Bijni, Chirang, Assam, was apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Branch under the Chief Minister's office.

The arrest took place on the premises of the Bijni Sub-Divisional Magistrate's office. Das had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 for signing a bill amounting to Rs 4 lakh.

On the otherhand, Nanda Hazarika, Switch Board Operator-1, O/O APDCL, Sub Division-2, Nagaon was also arrested after he accepted demanded bribe near his residence at Nagaon, for processing an application for the commercial metre.

