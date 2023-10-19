The Home Department of the Government of Assam, in collaboration with the Special Branch Headquarters (SB hqrs), Assam, Kahilipara, Guwahati, is set to host a Financial Grant distribution ceremony for former cadres of the National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB). The event is scheduled for October 20, 2023, at the Madhabdeb International Auditorium in Panjabari, Guwahati, commencing at 11:00 AM. The ceremony will be graced by the presence of the Chief Executive Member of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and various other high-ranking dignitaries.

This development follows the arrest of the NLFB's Commander-in-Chief, Binod Mushahary, also known as M Batha, earlier this year. Batha was apprehended by Assam Police in Kokrajhar in July 2023. He was detained under allegations of forming a new extremist organization named NLB within the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and extorting money.

The NLFB, in 2021, had announced a ceasefire. However, suspicions arose when Batha was believed to be involved in the creation of the NLB, prompting the authorities to take action. He was taken into custody by Udalguri Police in Kokrajhar on Wednesday, according to reliable sources. Notably, M Batha had been residing in a designated camp after surrendering in July 2021.

In 2021, reports had circulated suggesting that the NLFB was considering surrendering. Nevertheless, M Batha clarified that the outfit had not surrendered to itself and reiterated that the declaration was, in fact, a ceasefire. Batha informed reporters, "We have only declared a ceasefire; it’s not a surrender. We came here to discuss certain matters with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma."