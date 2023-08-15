A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Assam unit president Bhabesh Kalita in Nagaon. The complaint, filed by at least three villagers, alleges Kalita's involvement in a controversial incident that occurred during the 77th Independence Day celebrations.

According to initial reports, the FIR was registered at the Nagaon Sadar Police Station, accusing Kalita of engaging in treasonous activity. The complainants assert that Kalita was aware of his actions and proceeded to unfurl the National Flag upside down as part of a deliberate conspiracy.

The demand for an inquiry comes in the wake of the blunder that took place earlier on the same day when the Assam BJP President inadvertently unfurled the tricolour in an inverted manner during the Independence Day celebrations.

The flag was quickly rectified after it was brought to their attention that it had been hoisted upside down. Responding to queries from reporters about the mistake, Kalita stated, "The workers responsible for hoisting the flag were unaware that it was set upside down. This is why it was unfurled in an inverted manner without our knowledge."

The BJP-led government had previously initiated the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to foster national pride and flag awareness.

As per the prescribed guidelines for hoisting the national flag, it is imperative to ensure that the flag is unfurled with the saffron portion at the top.