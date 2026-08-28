Assam: FIR filed against Muzammil Islam over alleged threats, misinformation in Manas Jyoti Chetia death case

The Bagh Hazarika Aikya Mancha has filed an FIR against Muzammil Islam, whose name was reportedly mentioned in an earlier complaint filed in connection with the mysterious death of Beer Lachit Sena leader Manas Jyoti Chetia.

The organisation’s district secretary, Abu Rahman, submitted the complaint at Sivasagar Sadar Police Station on the night of August 27.

According to the complaint, the organisation has levelled several serious allegations against Islam, including allegedly spreading misinformation against the organisation and issuing death threats to its members.

The complaint comes less than 48 hours after Beer Lachit Sena filed an FIR at Sivasagar Sadar Police Station in connection with the mysterious death of Manasjyoti Chetia, in which Muzammil Islam was among those named as an accused.

The Bagh Hazarika Aikya Mancha has urged the police to investigate the allegations and take appropriate legal action.