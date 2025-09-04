Assam: FIR filed following prisoners’ testimony on drug trafficking at Dhubri District Jail

Allegations of widespread drug trafficking within Dhubri District Jail have sent shockwaves through the law enforcement and judicial community, prompting the filing of a formal First Information Report (FIR) by Additional Public Prosecutor Dinesh Choudhury.



According to the FIR dated September 4 durin,g proceedings in Special Case No. 337/2023 before the Hon’ble Special Judge (Addl.), Dhubri, the accused prisoners—Akkas Ali, Mohibul Ali, and Shahjalal Sheikh (Special Case No. 573/2024)—allegedly disclosed in open court that drugs are routinely trafficked and consumed inside the jail.



The prisoners claimed that a recent unannounced inspection led to the seizure of ganja and tablets, yet no punitive action was reportedly taken against those responsible. Empty vials and tablet strips were also reportedly recovered by police personnel stationed inside the jail, identified as Abdul Rauf and Nurul, raising serious questions about accountability and procedural lapses.



Alarmingly, the accused alleged that certain district jail officials might be directly involved in facilitating the illicit drug network. Acting on these disclosures, Public Prosecutor Choudhury has urged the Officer-in-Charge of Dhubri Sadar Police Station to register a case under the relevant legal provisions against all parties implicated in the trafficking racket.



This revelation has cast a harsh spotlight on the purported nexus between jail staff and drug peddlers, exposing how narcotics could circulate unchecked within a high-security facility designed to rehabilitate inmates.

Authorities have confirmed that the FIR will lead to a high-level investigation, and immediate action is expected.