An FIR has been filed against 18 educational institutions following the viral circulation of the Higher Secondary 1st Year Mathematics question paper.

In the wake of this breach, the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has taken strict action. There is a possibility of revoking the recognition of the 18 implicated higher secondary schools.

The Mathematics examination for the IIS 1st Year Examination 2025, scheduled for the afternoon of March 21, has been officially canceled following reports of a suspected question paper leak. The cancellation was announced through a notification (No. ASSEB-11/HS First Year/instructions/25/02) issued on March 20, 2025.

In response to the breach, all Inspectors of Schools and Principals of Lead Colleges were directed to retrieve the sealed packets of Mathematics question papers from all institutions on March 20 itself, as per official communication (Letter No. ASSEB-II/HS FIRST YEAR/INSTRUCTIONS/25/03).

Subsequent reports and documents submitted by the concerned authorities confirmed that multiple private institutions had violated examination protocols by breaking the seal of Mathematics question paper packets before the scheduled exam date. The institutions found guilty of this violation include:

Barpeta District: Azad Anchalik Jatiya Vidyalay, Palhazi

Bajali District: Bajali Academy of Excellence, Pathsala

Cachar District: Edith Douglas HS School, Presidency Sr. Sec. School

Dhemaji District: NCD Sr. Sec. School, Suvidya REM HS School, Paschim Jonai Sr. Sec. School

Hailakandi District: Hailakandi Science Sr. Sec. School

Kamrup Metro: Dr. Bhabendra Nath Saikia Sr. Sec. School

Lakhimpur District: Bongalmara Academy Sr. Sec. School

Majuli District: Vivekananda Vidyalaya

Nagaon District: Bagariguri Advance Academy Sr. Sec. School, Alpha Beta Sr. Sec. School, SAS International Model School

Nalbari District: Ambitious Sr. Sec. School

The Board has instructed all respective inspectors of schools to lodge FIRs against the mentioned institutions, initiating legal proceedings against them. Pending the outcome of the police investigation, the Board has suspended the affiliation/permission of these institutions with immediate effect.

During the suspension period, these institutions are prohibited from admitting new students to Class XI for the academic session 2025-26. However, students already enrolled in Class XI and appearing for the IIS 1st Year Examination 2025 will be allowed to continue their studies in these institutions.

Authorities are now conducting further investigations to determine the extent of the breach and hold those responsible accountable.