A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against the Border Security Force (BSF) following a controversial raid conducted by the BSF's 31 Battalion in Golakganj's Kedar Part-III, near the India-Bangladesh border in Dhubri district.

On June 29, tensions escalated when a BSF unit, under the supervision of company commander Puneet Kaushik from the BSF's Kedar camp, stormed the residence of Askat Ali at Naozal area in Kedar Part-III. The raid resulted in the seizure of four containers suspected to contain brown sugar and twenty thousand counterfeit currency notes.

However, allegations have surfaced that miscreants may have planted the illegal substances and fake currency to falsely implicate Askat Ali. Family members and neighbors have vehemently defended Ali, claiming the items were maliciously planted.

In response to these developments, Ali's wife filed an FIR against BSF commander Puneet Kaushik at the Naliya police station, accusing him of orchestrating the raid without proper verification and planting evidence.

Following the FIR, Golakganj Police Station in-charge Debojit Kalita and Circle Inspector Ratul Haloi promptly initiated an inquiry into the matter to ascertain the veracity of the allegations against the BSF.